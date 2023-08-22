Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 22: Leo to take a mature decision, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 22

Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 22: India TV exclusively brings daily tarot reading to you by Mystic Sonia. Know what the card has to say about your zodiac sign.

Aries

Card: Seven of Pentacles, Ten of Swords

You may be regretting the decision you made in the recent past. And because of that, you may have lost everything. including your loved ones. But you also have Ten of Swords which tells you to wait for a new beginning.

Taurus

Card: Two of Swords

Justice is here. So whatever decision you make, it will be taken in your own hands. You can choose any of them. You have to understand that justice has been decided for you.

Gemini

Card: Magician, Temperance

Everything is given to you in a very good way by making it available to the Universe. You also have the power to go any way you want and the result will be very beautiful for you.

Cancer

Card: Queen of Swords

Whatever you say to someone today, that decision will go very far. So think twice before opening your mouth. Because there will be a lot of possibilities. The day also has strong plans for you.

Leo

Card: Queen of Cups, Emperor's card

A mature decision is anticipated. That decision will be mature because it is also the energy of the Emperor with the Queen. That is, you will come to a very responsible position and take that decision. And that decision will be very important for all the generations and people around you.

Virgo

Card: Queen of Cups, High Priestess

A very important for you today. The Universe has given you the option to choose which card you want to go for. You don't have to misuse that option. You don't have to use that opportunity. You just have to keep this thing in mind. And this can also be an important person in your life who you should listen to.

Scorpio

Card: Hanged Man

You want to achieve something. You have taken your thoughts around that. You get up, sit, and think 24/7. But this will make no sense. Stop overthinking.

Sagittarius

Card: The Strength, Four of Pentacles

Stop dwelling on your financial status and learn to be satisfied with what you have. Keep faith in yourself and proceed in your life.

Capricorn

Card: Eight of Cups, Wheel of Fortune

If you want to get out of something and some situation, please don't delay as the Wheel of Fortune is waiting for you. Happiness is just around the corner.

Aquarius

Card: King of Swords, Knight of Pentacles

You need to get out of your shell and take a step forward toward your dream.

Pisces

Card: The High Priestess, Seven of Cups

There is a woman in your life who is spiritual and she will bring positivity in your life.

