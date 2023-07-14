Sun transit in Cancer: Gemini needs to be careful about health; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sun transit in Cancer

Sun transit in Cancer: According to astrology, the Sun changes its zodiac sign every month and this event is called Surya Sankranti. This time the Sun will enter the Cancer sign owned by the Moon on 16th July. It is being said that the movement of the fire element planet Sun into the water element zodiac sign Cancer is considered to be a big change. After this change, where big changes can be seen in the weather, then the bad times of these 4 zodiac signs can also start. These zodiac signs may have to face challenges in all matters including career and money.

Aries

The transit of the Sun in Cancer will prove to be a turning point for the natives. Aries is ruled by Mars. This transit will bring good news in the life of Aries people and there will be more chances of promotion. Due to this, the people working in the government sector also get additional progress and the chances of getting a higher position in a private job are also high. During this period, the performance in studies will also be better and the chances of getting good results are also very high.

Taurus

The influence of the transiting Sun is like a boon for you. There will be an increase in courage and bravery, there will also be appreciation for the decisions taken and the work done. Social status will also increase. Do not let differences with younger brothers grow in the family. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. Efforts made for service or citizenship in foreign companies will also be successful.

Gemini

Due to the influence of the Sun while transiting, one has to be careful about health, especially eye-related disorders. Control your stubbornness and passion. Stay away from quarrels and disputes and settle matters related to the court outside. Matters related to ancestral property or land property will be settled. Avoid making the family environment stressful.

Cancer

As soon as the Sun transits in Cancer, the time of the natives will gradually improve because the Sun in your sign is the lord of the second house. Due to the movement of the planet, the people of the zodiac will get auspicious results and health-related problems will also be under control. This removes the problems in marriage and also gives positive results in business. There will be new opportunities for people to change their existing job and they will expect a proper salary from the promotion in their job. This transit will reduce bitterness in married life.

Leo

Sun is the lord of your own zodiac, but during its transit in Cancer, it will be sitting in your twelfth house, so people living abroad or doing business related to foreign countries can benefit from Sun. However, the health of the people of the Leo zodiac may deteriorate at this time. During this time you should avoid eating outside food and take a balanced diet. Yoga meditation will also prove beneficial for you at this time. If any member of your household is already ill, then special care needs to be taken of him as well. Employed people will have to avoid spending the accumulated money. If you do business, do not take any decision in haste at this time, otherwise, there may be a loss.

Virgo

Sun transit in Cancer will enable you to get good results. Your financial challenges will go away and you will be seen making monetary gains. Some big influential people of the society and your penetration in the administration will be strong. You can get some big benefits from the government sector. If you do a job in the private sector, then your position can increase. This transit can increase some tension in love relationships, so you should keep your ego aside and give importance to your love. In terms of health, you will have to pay a little attention during this transit.

Libra

For the natives of Libra zodiac, it has an effect on the career prospects of the natives and the possibility of increment in salary is positive. Sun Transit brings great benefits to the natives and helps people to take their businesses to new heights. It also helps the natives to enhance their prestige and complete tasks with confidence. Relations with family are more likely to improve. There is also a high probability of buying a new vehicle and conflicts are easier to deal with.

Scorpio

The effect of transiting Sun will bring good success in many ways. There will be an increase in fortune and interest in religion and spirituality will also increase. Students will get chances of good progress in the field of education. You will be seen making more efforts regarding studies. Keep plans and strategies confidential until they are completed.

Sagittarius

The effect of the Sun will be unpredictable while transiting. Matters related to land property or ancestral property will be resolved. There will be an increase in respect and status, but there will be an adverse effect on health. Avoid being a victim of conspiracy even in the workplace. Resolve disputes and matters related to court cases outside.

Capricorn

Transiting Sun can create problems in marital matters. Don't let differences grow from the in-law's side as well. Planetary transit will be good from the point of view of business. Signs of decision coming in your favor even in matters related to disputes and court cases. Trained work will be completed in the departments of the central or state government. If you want to apply for any kind of government tender, then from that point of view also the planetary transit will be favorable, take advantage.

Aquarius

The effect of transiting the Sun is no less than a boon for you, but be careful in some cases. There will be progress in the work business, and the decisions taken and the work done will also be appreciated. There will be indifference in matters related to love, so it will be prudent to focus on business. Child-related concerns can also bother you.

Pisces

Transiting Sun will bring many unexpected results. Not only will there be spiritual progress, but respect will also increase in society. The means of income will increase and the money given for many days is also expected to be returned. There is also the possibility of childbirth and emergence for the newly married couple.

