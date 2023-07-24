Mercury Transit in Leo: Taurus may face career & financial troubles; harmful for Cancers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mercury Transit in Leo

Mercury Transit in Leo: Mercury is going to enter Leo on July 25, which will affect all zodiac signs till August 21. In Vedic astrology, Mercury is considered to be the planet affecting education, business, the stock market, health and speech. That's why the effect of Mercury's transit in Leo will be seen in all zodiac signs. For some, the transit can bring auspicious results, while others may have to face family and financial problems.

Aries

The transit of Mercury in Leo can prove to be beneficial for your zodiac sign. During this, you will get achievement in your work. Students will get success in competitive exams according to their hard work and can get good news from children. Fasting on Wednesday will be auspicious for you.

Taurus

During the transit of Mercury, you may face trouble in matters related to career and money. Will be able to trust the family members and with their cooperation the tasks will be completed. Your efforts in the workplace will be successful. Some good news will be received from children and families.

Gemini

During Mercury, you will take a special interest in keeping yourself physically fit. For this, you can also participate in activities like moving, playing sports, and exercising. This time will make you very sensitive towards your siblings and you would love to spend quality time with them.

Cancer

Mercury is going to enter Leo only after leaving your zodiac sign. This transit is going to happen in the second house of your horoscope. In terms of health, this time can prove to be harmful to you. If students work hard then they can get good success. As a remedy, you should donate white things to the needy. Family members can also misuse your money at this time.

Leo

For Leo people, Mercury is the lord of their second and eleventh house, which is sitting in the ascendant house of your zodiac sign during this transit. The transit period will also bring an increase in your courage, which will help you to take your every decision fast, and with time you will also be able to complete all your tasks well.

Virgo

The zodiac change of Mercury will be especially auspicious for the people of Virgo. Especially those people who are associated with import-export and foreign trade, because during this period they will be able to get good business and complete satisfaction from the customers. You can also plan and budget properly to keep a check on your expenses. During this time you will get benefits from traveling abroad related to your personal life or business.

Libra

With the transit of Mercury in the eleventh house from your zodiac sign, this period can prove to be beneficial for you. You will succeed even in difficult tasks. In the workplace, where job professionals will get luck, on the other hand, businessmen will also be able to earn good profits in their business during this period.

Scorpio

During Mercury's transit in Leo, Mercury will be sitting in the tenth house of Scorpio's workplace. For those people who were thinking of changing the job, this period will be good for them. Because there are chances that you may get a job offer in a good company with the help of your friends. You can get gifts or any ancestral property from your elders.

Sagittarius

Mercury, the lord of the 7th and 10th house of Sagittarius, will be posited in the 9th house during this transit. During this period, you may express your desire to visit some pilgrimage places, giving importance to your religious knowledge. Seeing your hard work and your honesty towards work, the officers will openly appreciate you. During this, some auspicious programs will be organized in the family, due to which an atmosphere of happiness and enthusiasm will be seen in the whole family.

Capricorn

Capricorn is considered to be the sign of Saturn and due to the unfriendly relation of Saturn with Mercury, the transit can give inauspicious effects for the natives of your zodiac sign. If you drive a vehicle, you have to be extra careful while driving or walking on the road. All the efforts made by them during this period will work to give beneficial results in the future.

Aquarius

This time will also be favorable for the students pursuing higher education because during this time they will be able to concentrate only on education. Many hitched people will get the happiness of kids. Your performance at work will be better, due to which your officers will also openly praise you.

Pisces

This transit can present many challenges in your career, while imbalance can increase in your personal life as well. It would be better to keep yourself away from all kinds of controversies for some time and focus only on your work. Along with this, the period is going to be very favorable for those people who are working in medical service.

Read More Astrology News