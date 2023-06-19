Horoscope Today, June 20: Cancer, Leo will witness progress in career; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, June 20

Horoscope Today, June 20, 2023: Udaya Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha is today. The Dwitiya tithi will be at 1:08 pm, after that the Tritiya tithi will take place. Dhruv Yoga will remain till 1:47 am on Tuesday late at night. Apart from this, there will be Punarvasu Nakshatra till 10.37 pm on Tuesday night. On June 20, the Rathotsav of Lord Balarama, Shri Jagadish and Devi Subhadra will be celebrated at Jagannath Puri in Odisha. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 20th June will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a golden day for you. You will complete your favorite tasks. You can go somewhere to enjoy trekking with friends. You will feel emotionally strong. You will get full support of friends. This is the best time to plan for starting a business. Those who are expecting an increase in salary in the job can get good news. You will spend the day with family which will help you in solving family matters. You will get full support of your life partner in work.

Taurus

Today is going to be a happy day for you. You will get opportunities to meet some new people from whom you will get proper guidance. You can plan a trip somewhere. There are chances of progress for you in creative works. Your means of income will increase. You will feel lucky in terms of money. Spouse will complain about you not giving time at home. Try to keep the home environment positive. Motivate children to make a career in sports. Take a little care towards health. There will be fatigue due to overwork so adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Gemini

Today you will feel excited. Many better chances of progress are being made for you. You will plan to take some big step. You are likely to achieve a high position in the field of work. People associated with journalism and writing will try to prove their abilities. Today is going to be a good day to do business in partnership. Take the opinion of the family before taking any decision today. Your social life will be good. Your bonding with your beloved will be good. Family life will be pleasant. Today you will get some good news from the children which can also be about getting a good rank in the exam. Be alert about your health. Doing yoga and exercise will be good for you.

Cancer

Today is going to bring you success. Your hard work will be appreciated in the workplace. You will get benefit from this. Your enthusiasm will increase. Your professional life is likely to be very good and you will get full support of the family in any trouble. You will plan to hang out somewhere with the family. Take care while traveling. People preparing for government exams are likely to get success. You will plan to change jobs. Go ahead after thinking carefully. Negligence towards health can be heavy. Stay away from fast food. Eat nutritious food.

Leo

Today you will get new opportunities. There will be a positive change in your personality. In the work area, you will work with patience and perseverance. People associated with the corporate sector may have to travel for work. Your chances of getting a promotion will increase. You will take interest in working and will do some new planning today to strengthen your relationship with your spouse. You will try to spend time together. There will be some hindrances in the expansion of business, but soon you will handle it. Your positivity will help you overcome this. Your health will improve.

Virgo

Today will be full of possibilities for you. You will get many opportunities to move forward in the field and you will try to take advantage with full devotion. People associated with the field of research will get some good news related to career today. You will discuss with the spouse about something. For some reason, the expenses on children will increase today. You will join a new job. There is a possibility of increase in salary. There are chances of money gain for you from somewhere. Due to more work in the field, you can remain busy. Control your anger, it will affect your health. For those who are unmarried, chances of marriage are being made. Make lifestyle changes for your good health. Go for morning walk.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will remain optimistic. You will see positive changes in the workplace. You may get promoted. This will make you very happy. Along with this, the salary will also increase. You need to maintain a balance between family and work life. You will have a good time with each other. Before investing somewhere, you must take the advice of elders. Your financial condition will be much better. Harmony will remain in family life. You will get the blessings of your parents. You will feel good, be careful about your health only then you will be able to perform well in life. Eat healthy food for good immunity.

Scorpio

Today is the day to bring new changes for you. Your social circle will increase. Spouse will be very supportive for you. If you are planning to travel somewhere, then postpone it for now. Today you will change your daily routine, time is favorable for those who want to start their career through internship. It is a good time to expand the family business. You will get the support of parents in starting your startup. There can be a discussion about anything in your family. Sit with everyone and talk calmly. you will feel better Today is going to be a great day for lovers.

Sagittarius

Your day will start well. You will try to bring change in yourself. You will get a job on the basis of your skills. This will increase your confidence. You will be motivated to work harder. Some people are likely to gain money from promotion. Today is a good day for you in terms of health. Pay attention to mental health. Traveling may cost you some money. Avoid taking any kind of business decisions.

Capricorn

Today you will try to express yourself. It will be very beneficial for you. There will be many new opportunities in professional life where you will get a chance to show your ability. There will be new happiness in the marital relationship. Your mind will be happy throughout the day. The problem will be solved by mutual discussion. You will think a lot about your career. Avoid paying attention to the words of your opponents. You can get scholarship. There are chances of getting admission in a big college. You will get a chance to travel with family on vacation. You can do some shopping for your relatives. Your financial condition will be good. You will be lucky in terms of investment and money. Take any decision wisely.

Aquarius

Today you will happily spend your day. Your family life will be happy. The feeling of mutual harmony will increase. There will be some good news from the children. You will achieve something good in a new field. If you want to start any new work, then you will get full support of friends and family. They will love your ideas. The financial condition of your family will improve and you will make up your mind to organize some religious event at home. Your plans for further studies will be completed soon. Do not let negative thinking dominate you. Today is going to be a great day for lovers.

Pisces

Today there will be new enthusiasm inside you. Do not show haste in doing any work today. You will get placement at the place of your choice. You will be able to prepare for the study according to your plan. There can be a conversation about anything in the house. A solution will be found to complete a task and you will spend good time with the spouse which will prove helpful in improving your relationship. Today you will get rid of health related problems. Take a break from your everyday life and spend some time with yourself. Avoid eating outside food.

