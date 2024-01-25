Horoscope Today, January 26: Enthusiastic day for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for January 26: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for January 26, 2024: Today is Pratipada Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Friday. Pratipada Tithi will last till 1:20 pm today. Ayushman Yoga will start from 7.42 am today till 8.08 am tomorrow. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 10.28 am today, after which Ashlesha Nakshatra will appear. Magh month has started from today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 26, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. The day will be spent in many types of personal activities. And you will be able to complete even the most difficult tasks with your determination. People trying to go abroad can receive good news. Before taking any particular decision, make sure to think carefully about all the aspects related to it and have faith in yourself. Do not take more workload than your capacity.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. A lot of attention is needed in business activities. There will be new agreements and your image and reputation will increase. People working will be careful about their projects. Marital relationships will be pleasant. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the house. There will be some improvement in activities due to your tireless efforts. Try to complete each of your tasks seriously. A lot of struggle and hard work is needed to prove oneself. Today we will strengthen business contacts further. Meeting an important person or politician will be beneficial.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. If government action is going on, there is a possibility of getting a solution related to it. There will be a meeting with a special friend and positive conversations on various activities. Keep your position strong. Keep yourself away from the personal activities of others. Give importance only to your personal and family matters. Today, solving children's problems will boost their morale, so it would be appropriate to spend some time with them.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. The time is very favourable. Some special tasks are also going to be solved. Think only about yourself and work for yourself. Any family problem will be solved through the mediation of an experienced person and there will be sweetness in mutual relationships again. Economic dilemmas will persist. But it will also be difficult to cut down on expenses. Before putting your plans into action, think carefully about them. Do not let the feeling of ego creep into your nature today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you are going to get some special achievement. Doing your work systematically and maintaining coordination will make you successful. Respect will remain in the society. The problems that students are facing regarding any subject will be solved. Your anger and being too disciplined will create problems for others. Keep your behavior flexible. You can spend some time in spiritual or religious activities. One needs to be extremely careful while making any deal or transaction with anyone in business.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Try to keep your lifestyle more advanced. You will also be interested in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. Students may succeed in competition-related activities. Use patience and restraint to resolve situations, otherwise your image may get tarnished. Today you should avoid being stubborn. This may have a negative impact on your workplace. Today your married life is going to be wonderful.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today circumstances are bringing pleasant changes in your favor. A plan to travel with the family can also be made to enjoy. Avoid unnecessary conflicts with neighbors today. Keep in mind that interfering in the affairs of others can reduce your own respect. It would be better to mind your own business. At this time, there is a need to work very hard to fulfill your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try unsuccessfully to harm you. People doing administrative jobs may get excellent assignments.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a special day for you. Complete tasks in a systematic and planned manner. There will be happiness in the mind by getting the desired results and the sources of income will become stronger. Youth may get some good news related to their career. There may be some obstacles in the work being done, due to which you will feel angry and irritable, but if you work with a calm mind, everything will be fine. Today, it is important to take care of the budget before implementing the home improvement plans being made. Today, rely only on your ability and efficiency in any business-related work. You will get profitable results in business related to machinery etc.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will receive important news from a contact. Which will prove to be very beneficial for your future. The financial situation will be much better after getting the pending payments etc. Students need to work harder in preparation for any competitive examination. Today you will make contacts with influential people, due to which you can get big orders. Today, completing the work on time depends on your ability. People looking for a job will get job offers from a good company today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be favorable for you. The day will be pleasant. The ongoing dispute with a friend or relative will be resolved and there will be sweetness in the relationship. You will also be interested in cleaning the house and other tasks. Students will be successful in departmental or job-related examinations. Before doing any work, be sure to get complete information about it. You will get more benefits from the decisions taken in business and the pace of your work will also increase.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favorable day. Any ongoing problem regarding children's education or career will be solved. Today suddenly some expenses will arise on which it will not be possible to cut down. If you work with patience and restraint, everything will be fine. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate, you will talk about your relationship at home. The newly married couple will share their thoughts with each other today. Today is going to be a great day for students, the results of any competitive examination will be in your favour today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. With the guidance of an experienced person, all the work will be completed in a planned manner and you will feel amazing energy inside you. The youth will be completely serious about their future-related activities. Today you will get back the money lent. Before taking any important decision, please reconsider it. Keeping in touch with officials and respected people will be beneficial for business.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

