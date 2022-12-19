Horoscope Today, December 20: Business benefits on the cards of Taurus, Libra; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 20

Horoscope Today, December 20: Today is the Dwadashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Dwadashi Tithi will be till 12:45 tonight. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 12.41 minutes tonight. Along with this, from 9:55 in the morning to 12:45 at night, there will be a permanent Jai Yoga. Swati Nakshatra will remain till 9.55 am today, after that Vishakha Nakshatra will appear. Today is Dwadashi. Apart from this, today Rahu will enter the first phase of Bharani Nakshatra and Ketu will enter the third phase of Swati Nakshatra. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 20th December for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to bring happiness. Pending work will be completed today, which will give you positive results. Keep your patience and go with the flow. Keep your emotions under control, it will be beneficial. You will find new ways of progress. The ability to deal with problems quickly will give you special recognition. Today, people of this zodiac will get help from their spouse in some important work, due to which the work will be completed easily. Throw out the junk kept in the house for many days today, it will end family troubles.

Taurus

It will be a fine day. Businessmen are advised to keep their plans secret this will help in achieving success. Your planned work will be completed. Do your research thoroughly before investing in any work. This will save you from loss. Playing with children in the evening will reduce mental stress. Students' education will be good and they can go abroad for higher education.

Gemini

Today luck will support you fully. Your partner will make your day happy. Good things will come for businessmen today which will be beneficial in the future. Eat fennel, health will be fine today. Starting a new job will be beneficial for you. There will be new chances for monetary gain. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac. You are going to get an offer for teaching from some college. If cooked rice mixed with ghee is offered in the temple, the economic condition will improve.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today you will get answers to many complicated questions, and the situation of confusion will end. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today, as well as the incomplete work will be completed. Today the increase in expenditure will make saving more difficult. Sister's support in some personal work is going to be more than expected. Married people will go for a picnic at a nice place today. Spouses can give you a beautiful gift. This will increase sweetness in relationships. Bow down in the temple. Apply saffron tilak.

Leo

Today will be a favorable day. If people of this zodiac work wisely today, then you are definitely going to benefit. The day is good for the people associated with the banking sector. There are chances of getting a promotion opportunity. New ideas will come into your mind to earn more money. In a difficult situation, the support of a friend will be received today. Due to this, there will be more strength in friendship. Don't trust anyone immediately otherwise, someone can take advantage of your straightforwardness. Today is the day to take sensible steps, so do not express your views until it is necessary.

Virgo

Today you will have a good day. If you are going on a journey today, then it is going to be beneficial. Health may be a little down today, but timely care will bring benefits. If you are traveling then do not forget to carry all the important documents with you. Your hard work will prove fruitful. Your charming and magnetic personality will pull everyone's heart towards you. A distant relative can come home to meet you. Touching the feet of a little girl will complete all the stalled work.

Libra

Today will bring a new gift. Today is auspicious for growth in business. It will be okay to implement the already made plans today. People around will be happy with you today. The old tension will end today. People associated with this amount in the field of tourism are going to get financial benefits today. Be aware of your work, an opponent may try unsuccessfully to harm your business. Students will get the support of their elder sisters in completing the project today.

Scorpio

Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. Inspiration will be more in you and for employed people, your influence will increase today. Married people of this zodiac will go to the function today. Parents' opinion is going to prove effective in any new business. Students will be interested in their studies. Students pursuing distance education are going to get some great success today. Flow the laddus of sesame seeds in running water.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be happy. Your health will be better than before. Look at the brighter side of the situation and you will find that things are improving. There will be laughter and jokes with friends in college, as well as there can be differences between them. Keep yourself away from useless work otherwise, most of your time will be spent on useless work. You will help someone in need. This will give you mental satisfaction.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day. Days are auspicious for businessmen. There are chances of getting monetary benefits. The partnership will be beneficial for you today. Any big matter related to property will be resolved. Today is a good day to take new initiatives in the office. There is a possibility of profit. There is going to be some change in the career today, and new avenues of progress will open. Feed the needy, all work will be successful.

Aquarius

Today is going to bring a new change. Today will be a good day for the property dealer. There will be sudden monetary gain. The economic side will remain strong. Exercising early in the morning will keep your health good. Today, women of this zodiac can get a surprise from their life partner, and after receiving it their minds will be happy. Offering food to a Brahmin will ensure peace and happiness in the family.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. A glimpse of confidence will be visible in your work. You will attract others towards you with your words. Any stalled work will be completed with the help of loved ones. Students of this zodiac are going to get some good news related to competitive exams today that will light up your mood. If you listen to your partner, then the sweetness in the relationship will increase. Opposition parties will keep their distance from you today. You will meet some experienced people. Clean the temple.

