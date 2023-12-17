Horoscope Today, December 18: Troubles in marriage to end for Pisceans, Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for December 18: Know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope for December 18, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Shashthi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Monday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 3.14 pm today. Vajra Yoga will last till 9.31 pm tonight. Also, Ravi Yoga is going to last till 1:22 pm tonight. Apart from this, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 1.22 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 18, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. There may be traffic of special people in the family today. People who are fond of writing poetry need to move forward. You will get the platform with the help of a friend. Today there will be many blessings in your married life and happiness will remain. Someone close to you will come to meet you, with whom your old memories will be refreshed. Students will seen studying diligently. Those who are working away from home will miss their families. There may be an increase in the salaries of government department employees.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Colour: 6

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Engineers today can start work on a new project. You can plan to buy any machinery equipment today. Love will increase among family members. You will get the desired gift from your loved one. The day will be good for arts students. The financial situation will remain normal. You can take time to think about your offer. Your health will remain fit today. You will be successful in completing pending tasks with the help of your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. An old friend may ask for financial help from you, you will not disappoint him with your ability. Whatever field you work hard in today, you will progress in it. All your problems will end today and a new ray of success will be visible. There are chances of development in the economic sector. If you are planning to buy a vehicle for a long time, then today is a good day for you. You will get help from friends in your studies, which will make it easier to understand any topic.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer

People of this zodiac sign, your day will be fine today. Today you will live life to the fullest. You will finally get relief from long-time debt etc. Negligence in eating habits leads to your bad health, it could prove more harmful. You can feel tired of running around for legal tasks. For students who are preparing for any competitive exam, there is a chance of success. You will make every effort to lift responsibilities given by parents

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Leo

Today your day will show mixed effects. Gold and silver traders will get maximum profit. Today your financial aspect will become strong. Today you will meet your relatives. Your health will stay good today. One should be careful in money transactions today. For businessmen of this zodiac sign, some deals will be finalized today, which will benefit you more. Today you will hold meetings with new clients. Talk about ongoing relationships of unmarried people soon will be confirmed. Children will spend time playing sports at home today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. For students in the field of education, progress will be achieved. Favorable conditions will remain in business. Today you will get support from elders. Today you will spend time with children. There are chances of vehicle purchase today. The faith of elders in religious activities will increase. Today you will go to some event in the evening. Lovemates should respect each other's feelings. Your interest in dance will increase, and you can also take part in some competitions. Today is a beneficial day for people doing property work.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will plan to have a party with friends today. For anyone considering association with politics, a decision must be taken. Today you may decide to buy something new. You will get good news from your children as they can do something special for you. Today you will get some great news in business too. Need bring a little change, this will bring you good profits. Your health today will be better than before. Start any new work only after talking to an expert.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio

Today will prove to be a profitable day for you. If you want to join a new office today, then time will favor you. Success will be achieved in the work area. There will be an atmosphere of joy in the job today. Doctors today will get important information from your seniors. In case of explaining something to someone, your words will have an impact on people. Students today may want to learn something new online. There are chances of sudden financial gain.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be more expenses than your income today. If you are planning a trip, then the trip will be successful. Students of this zodiac sign today, avoid being careless in your studies. You can take advice from a doctor for eye-related problems. You will bring change in your career with the right planning. There will be some running around in this regard. Avoid unnecessary haste in work, then it would be better.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. Your health will continue to improve. Friends will boost your morale. The planned action for today will be successful. For those who are working, the tasks given in your work area will have to be completed on time. You will receive good news from the higher authorities. Work will progress at a fast pace for people related to real estate. Your respect and honor will increase in the society. There is also a possibility of your deal being fixed with a big company.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of energy. A guest can come to your house today. Hence, you will be busy in preparations to welcome him. The differences going on between lovemates will end today and it will bring newness in the relationship. Mathematics students may get entangled in some questions today and can take help from their brother. Today you will get new sources of income. Some earlier projects of civil engineers will be completed today. Today Your health is going to be better. There is a possibility of sudden financial gain today.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces

Today your day will be full of happiness and peace. You get support from your son's side, sweetness will increase in the relationship. Construction work for people of this zodiac sign will be completed soon. People will be happy with your work. Today you will get news related to promotion. Maintain good records in the office. The ongoing dispute in married life will end today. Coordination with your spouse will improve. Obstacles coming in the marriage of people of this zodiac sign will be removed today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

