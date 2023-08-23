Horoscope Today, August 24: Scorpio to up new responsibilities; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 24

Horoscope Today, 24 August: Today is the Ashtami date of Shravan Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 3.11 pm tonight. Indra Yoga will remain till 8.36 minutes tonight. Along with this, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain for 4 minutes at 9 am, after that Anuradha Nakshatra will appear. Today is Shri Durgashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 24th August will be for you and with what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to bring happiness to you. The work for which you have been waiting for a long time will be completed today with the help of your elder brother. Today is going to be a very good day for the employed, they can get promotions in the workplace. You need to take special care of your health. Your married life will be much happier than before. Students striving for higher education will be able to get admission to a good college.

Taurus

Your trend will be towards social work today. You may have to go to another city for an office meeting. People doing online business can get a big offer today. Married life will remain happy. Family members will be happy with the positive change in your behavior. You can consult someone regarding the future of children. The atmosphere of the house will be happy due to the arrival of a close relative. Students who have completed the studies of Architect can get an e-mail for a job from a multinational company.

Gemini

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Do any work carefully, haste can spoil the work. Today will be a financially good day for the businessman of this amount. Today students will consult their guru regarding their career. Today will be full of enjoyment for the children. Marriage proposals will come from unmarried people. Spouse will gift you some new jewelry today, due to which your mind will be very happy. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.

Cancer

It is going to be a good day for you. Avoid situations like overconfidence, and work carefully. Will think about some work in mind. Opponents will keep their distance from you. Your respect and prestige will increase in the society. There will be more running around with office work. There can be an entertainment-filled journey with friends. There may be some hindrance in your government work, but it will be resolved soon. An outing with lovemates can be planned. Married life is going to be wonderful. There will be sweetness in family relationships.

Leo

Today is going to bring happiness to you. There will be sudden money gain in business. Along with this, new sources of income will be available. Your confidence will be stronger than before. You may feel more lethargic and tired. Will organize some religious events in the family. Engineering students of this amount can get an offer from a good company today. There is a possibility of getting good news from the child side. There can also be a party at home. You will invest money to grow the business, it will be beneficial in the coming time.

Virgo

Today your trend will be towards creative works. You will be successful due to some courageous decisions. Your income and expenditure will remain balanced. Suddenly you are likely to get good news, which will fill happiness in your life and that of your family members. Can plan for dinner outside with the family. Those inclined in the field of music will get a chance to sing in a show today.

Libra

It will be a good day. Will get good opportunities to earn money. If you invest in the business after thinking a little, then you will be benefited. Can go out on a trip with friends. There will be cooperation of colleagues in completing office tasks. A relative can be met in a function. Today is going to be a good day for the people associated with administrative work, there are chances of getting promoted.

Scorpio

Today some new responsibilities of the house may come to you, which you will fulfill very well. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac. You can gift a new car to make your life partner happy. Employees of this amount can get applause from the boss in the office today. Health will be fine. Your mind will be engaged in spiritual works. You will have to travel for some important work. You will get the support of Guru in improving your career. There are chances of success for the students.

Sagittarius

Today your trend will be in political and social work. Your daily tasks will be completed easily. You will enjoy delicious food at home. You will have a lot of fun with friends. People around you will appreciate your actions. Full cooperation will be received from the family members in the business. Unmarried people will get good relations for marriage. There can be some positive change in your family life today. The mind will be happy to receive gifts from lovemates. Today you will get rid of health-related problems.

Capricorn

Today your behavior will be good towards everyone. You can go shopping with your family, you will get more discounts on some items. People of this amount, who do stationery business, will get more benefits today than every day, which will strengthen their financial condition. Students will make up their minds to prepare for any competitive exam today. There are chances of getting the money stuck somewhere today. You will make up your mind to buy a new house. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Aquarius

It is going to be a good start to your day. With the right planning, you will be successful in making changes in your career. You will also be able to face challenges in the workplace. Today will be a financially good day for the businessman. Stay away from loan transactions today. There is a possibility of progress in your field. Cooperation from higher officials is expected. Your relations with siblings and friends will be strengthened. Lovemates will appreciate your feelings today.

Pisces

Today positive thoughts will come into your mind. There may be some difficulties in completing some important work in the office today. It would be better to consult an experienced person. There can be an opportunity to go on a foreign trip for some office work. There are signs of progress in the work of people associated with printing, media, and communication. Put your opinion in front of everyone without hesitation, which will prove to be effective for you. Today is going to be a good day for the people associated with sports, they will perform well in any competition.

