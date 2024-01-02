TMC labels Congress as BJP's 'broker' amid I.N.D.I.A alliance rift

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, tensions within the opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A., have come to the fore, marked by heated exchanges and accusations. The issue of seat-sharing among major alliance partners has triggered the use of terms like "broker" in public discourse. While the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra stakes its claim to 23 seats, Mamata Banerjee contemplates a solo battle in Bengal, adding complexity to the already intricate alliance dynamics. Meanwhile, public sparring between Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken centre stage.

CPM, Congress branded as BJP's 'brokers' by TMC: Sudip Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee, in a meeting addressing the I.N.D.I.A. alliance's seat-sharing discussions, labeled the CPM and Congress as brokers for the BJP. Banerjee suggested that if a seat-sharing agreement is reached on 400 seats, it could limit the BJP to less than 200 seats.

Mamata disrupts alliance: Accusations from Adhir Ranjan Choudhury

In a press conference on Saturday, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, the Member of Parliament from Murshidabad, accused Mamata Banerjee of damaging the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. He claimed that Mamata's insistence on contesting elections alone in Bengal was causing discord within the opposition alliance. Choudhury stated that Mamata's solo pursuit in Bengal could jeopardise the alliance, particularly when Congress possesses the strength to contest elections independently in the state.

Mamata's response and alliance outlook

Mamata Banerjee, in a recent statement, reiterated her determination to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently in Bengal, expressing confidence in TMC's ability to defeat the BJP. While she asserted TMC's commitment to challenging the BJP in Bengal, she also maintained that the I.N.D.I.A Alliance would field candidates across all constituencies nationwide, showcasing a united front on a pan-India level.

Also read | Some TMC leaders indulged in corruption, entire party can't be called corrupt: West Bengal minister