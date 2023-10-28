ED freezes bank accounts of arrested TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick in 'ration scam' case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday froze the bank accounts of arrested West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick in the alleged 'ration scam' case. According to sources, ED is also in the process of attaching the properties linked to the minister.

Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Thursday night in connection to an alleged corruption case, 'ration scam'. The minister claimed to be a 'victim of a grave conspiracy'. Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Mallick's health condition deteoriated during hearing

Mallick's had fainted in the court during a hearing and was rushed to a city hospital immediately for medical assistance on Friday following which his condition was declared stable.

"The minister had a good sleep in the night. He made no complaints regarding experiencing any uneasiness," a senior doctor, who is part of the team monitoring Mallick's health condition, at the hospital told PTI.

"Mallick has been admitted with an initial diagnosis of hyperglycaemia, renal impairment, dyselectrolytemia, and pre-syncope with a background of T2DM and hypertension," the hospital said in a bulletin on Friday night. Mallick underwent a CT scan, MRI, and blood tests, the doctors said.

The arrest came a day after the ED conducted searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata. Earlier this year, the ED had arrested former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam, after the recovery of huge cash from the latter's residence.

