Updated on: October 14, 2024 15:42 IST

India suffer close loss to Australia, on brink of elimination | 14th Oct | Sports Wrap

India suffer close loss to Australia, on brink of elimination. Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dropped in radical decision-making by Pakistan. Harmanpreet Singh most expensive player in HIL Auction on Day 1. This and a lot more updates in today's sports wrap.