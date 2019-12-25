Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
  5. Special Report: India to get first CDS, know about the role

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 0:22 IST ]
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Chief of Defence Staff's (CDS) post and its charter and duties. The CDS will be a 4-star general who will head the new Department of Military Affairs.
