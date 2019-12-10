Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha tomorrow for discussion

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 23:21 IST ]
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha tomorrow for discussion. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.
