CAB set to become an Act after clearing Rajya Sabha test

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 23:19 IST ]
The Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill after stretching the debate for more than six hours. The CAB was cleared by Rajya Sabha with a majority of 125 to 105
