Jharkhand Election Result 2019
There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan in this election, says Tejashwi Yadav

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 11:23 IST ]

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister. Jharkhand Assembly Polls

