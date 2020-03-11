Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. We will be suspending all travel from Europe to US for next 30 days: Donald Trump

News Videos

We will be suspending all travel from Europe to US for next 30 days: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said: "We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight."

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News