Updated on: July 01, 2023 23:07 IST

Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

CM Pushkar Dhami On UCC: Uniform Civil Code is a difficult task to implement...Its pilot project was brought by CM Dhami of Uttarakhand...There are thousands of questions on UCC...But only the CM of Uttarakhand will answer it because the draft is his own. Pass hai... To know all the answers must wat