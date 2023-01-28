Saturday, January 28, 2023
     
  5. Swami Ramdev's big statement on Bageshwar Dham

Updated on: January 28, 2023 19:01 IST

Swami Ramdev's big statement on Bageshwar Dham

During his interview, Swami Ramdev said on the question asked on Bageshwar Dham Sarkar that I will not make personal comments about anyone, I will tell everything when the time comes.
