Updated on: May 05, 2023 23:14 IST

Sharad Pawar News: Is there any big plan behind Sharad Pawar taking back his resignation?

Sharad Pawar has withdrawn his resignation from the post of National President of NCP. He announced this in a press conference. The NCP supremo said that 'I am withdrawing my decision'. While giving a press conference, Sharad Pawar said that I cannot insult your sentiments.