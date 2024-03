Updated on: March 10, 2024 18:37 IST

Nita Ambani receives 'beauty with purpose humanitarian award' at 71st Miss World Finals | E Wrap

Nita Ambani receives 'Beauty With Purpose Humanitarian Award’ at 71st Miss World Finals, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon’s OTT premiere on 14th March, Arbaaz reveals Salman Khan gets paid higher than market price. Watch the full video for more celebrity updates!