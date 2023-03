Updated on: March 16, 2023 21:04 IST

Muqabla: Will Rahul Gandhi apologise in Parliament for the statement in London?

Rahul Gandhi has returned to Delhi from London. Parliament has not been able to function for four days because of what he said in Cambridge. BJP is pressurizing Rahul Gandhi to apologise. Today Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament, but a minute later the proceedings were adjourned till tomorrow