Updated on: May 19, 2023 11:20 IST

Love Jihad: Home Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi give big statement regarding Love Jihad

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has given a big statement while speaking on 'Love Jihad' on Thursday. Sanghvi has said that loving is not a crime, but if someone cheats in the name of love by hiding his identity, strictest action will be taken against him.