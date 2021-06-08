Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
  5. Lockdown ends in Bihar, night curfew will remain

Lockdown ends in Bihar, night curfew will remain

In a significant decision, Bihar government lifted COVID-19 lockdown in the state amid dip in coronavirus cases. Announcing the decision, Bihar Chief Minister tweeted that night curfew will remain in place from 7:00 PM till 5:00 AM.
Bihar COVID-19 Lockdown Coronavirus Night Curfew

