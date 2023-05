Updated on: May 07, 2023 12:39 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi takes out 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru

Today PM Modi's roadshow is about 10 kms....in which PM will cover 5 assembly seats..even today the enthusiasm of Modi supporters is being seen...from where PM's roadshow is going to start today. Watch this report of correspondent T Raghavan from there.