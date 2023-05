Updated on: May 09, 2023 20:50 IST

Imran Khan News: Where has Imran Khan been kept hidden in Pakistan?

After the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, many of his supporters have come on the streets. Imran Khan Supporters have done arson and vandalism in Islamabad. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police has implemented Section 144 in the whole of Pakistan.