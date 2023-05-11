Friday, May 12, 2023
     
  5. Imran Khan News : Imran Khan gave a big statement in court regarding the riots happening in Pakistan.

Updated on: May 11, 2023 22:59 IST

Imran Khan News : Imran Khan gave a big statement in court regarding the riots happening in Pakistan.

Pakistan Latest News: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has released Imran Khan. During this, regarding the riots happening in Pakistan, Imran said that he will pacify all the riots in 2 days.
