Sunday, June 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. IMD issued 'red alert' for Mumbai

News Videos

IMD issued 'red alert' for Mumbai

IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for June 13, indicating extremely heavy rain at isolated places being very likely.

Mumbai Rain India Tv Mumbai News Red Alert IMD

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X