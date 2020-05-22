Friday, May 22, 2020
     
  5. Harsh Vardhan takes charge as Chairman of WHO Executive Board

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took charge as the chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board.

