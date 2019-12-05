Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
  5. Gujarat: Government job aspirants protest against cheating in recruitment exam

Gujarat: Government job aspirants protest against cheating in recruitment exam

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 10:38 IST ]

Hundreds of students in Gujarat have alleged irregularities with the Non-Secretariat Clerks and Office Assistants exam papers and staged a protest late on Wednesday at Gandhinagar's Udyog Bhavan.

