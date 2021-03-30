Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
  5. Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19.
Farooq Abdullah COVID-19 National Conference Omar Abdullah Coronavirus

