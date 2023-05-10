Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
  EX PM Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan

Updated on: May 10, 2023 22:40 IST

EX PM Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand amid violent protests across Pakistan

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday sent on an eight-day remand to the anti-corruption watchdog while a sessions court indicted him in a separate graft case.
