Updated on: February 07, 2024 17:59 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Vedvyas Temple in Rourkela during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha on Tuesday after Jharkhand. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi visited Vedvyas Temple in Rourkela. Check out visuals from his visit.