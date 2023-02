Updated on: February 20, 2023 14:33 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri once again brought people back to Hinduism

More than 200 Hindus were brought back home at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. For this, the devotees who have returned home had reached Bageshwar Dham by filling in four buses from Sagar.