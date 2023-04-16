Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Atiq and Ashraf's post-mortem begins

News Videos

Updated on: April 16, 2023 23:03 IST

Atiq and Ashraf's post-mortem begins

The post-mortem of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed has started in Prayagraj. The post-mortem of both is going on in a panel of 5 doctors.
news Atique Ahmed Prayagraj

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News