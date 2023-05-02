Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Akhilesh Yadav: Akhilesh Yadav's said there was a deliberate lack of security due to which the prayagraj shootout took place

News Videos

Updated on: May 02, 2023 12:00 IST

Akhilesh Yadav: Akhilesh Yadav's said there was a deliberate lack of security due to which the prayagraj shootout took place

In an exclusive conversation, Akhilesh said that the government is responsible for the Atique-Ashraf shootout. .. There was a deliberate lack of security, due to which the murder took place...
India Tv Live Live News News Live Live Hindi News India Tv India News Live Hindi News Live Live News Hindi India Tv Channel

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News