  5. Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was the truth about Sabarmati Express hidden?

Updated on: November 11, 2024 19:31 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was the truth about Sabarmati Express hidden?

Will Sabarmati report be the biggest revelation? Is the truth of Godhra incident going to be revealed? Was the truth about Sabarmati Express hidden? How did 59 kar sevaks die in Sabarmati Express?

