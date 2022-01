Updated on: January 15, 2022 22:21 IST

BJP fields Yogi from Gorakhpur; CM says party will return to power in UP with overwhelming majority

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked the BJP leadership for choosing him as the candidate from the Gorakhpur seat in the assembly election and exuded confidence that the party would return to power in the state with an "overwhelming majority".