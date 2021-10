Updated on: October 30, 2021 17:25 IST

The cast of Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 1.5 talks about action-packed series

Director Neeraj Pandey is all set to come up with a new season of action-packed series 'Special Ops', which features Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil Khan among others. Kay Kay Menon reprises his role as Himmat Singh. The last season left the audiences enthralled about R&AW agent Himmat Singh and his tenacity to take extreme steps to resolve any mission.