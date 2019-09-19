Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika glammed up IIFA 2019

Entertainment Videos

Stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika glammed up IIFA 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 22:53 IST ]
IIFA 2019 was held in Mumbai this time. Many celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone made the event star-studded.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKatrina Kaif: Loved performing on IIFA stage Next VideoChakravyuh | September 19, 2019  