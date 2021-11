Published on: November 26, 2021 20:14 IST

Illegal Season 2: Know why OTT is special for Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi, who is leading the web show 'Illegal Season 2', gets candid about his character and reveals why OTT is special for him. In a conversation with India TV, Akshay said that the online platform gave him the liberty to try different roles.