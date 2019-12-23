Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Jharkhand election result: Hemant Soren thanks people of Jharkhand for giving mandate to his party

Elections Videos

Jharkhand election result: Hemant Soren thanks people of Jharkhand for giving mandate to his party

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 17:10 IST ]
Hemant Soren thanks people of Jharkhand for giving mandate to his party. He also thanked Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi & all Congress leaders for all their support and belief.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAA Protest: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh read the Preamble of the Constitution at Raj Ghat Next VideoJharkhand election result: Raghubar Das takes moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the election  