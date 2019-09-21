Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Preparing backups for Rishabh Pant across formats: MSK Prasad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 20:59 IST ]

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad said there are some players who are being groomed as backups for Rishabh Pant but as of now, the young wicketkeeper-batsman is still the first choice.

