Updated on: December 10, 2021 12:40 IST

When will be the auspicious time on 10th December 2021?

Today is the Saptami date and Friday of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 7.09 pm today. Harshana Yoga will remain till 8.21 am today. Know how long will be the auspicious time today?