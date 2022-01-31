Horoscope 31 January 2022: Gemini people should be careful in their dealings, know about others
31 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time
Vastu Shastra: Know benefit of constructing windows in the east direction
Today is Chaturdashi tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha, know its importance
Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Parliament session to begin with President's address today
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' today
UP: Electric bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur, 5 dead
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Opinion | Why Amit Shah, Yogi said, ‘goonda raj’ will return if Akhilesh Yadav comes to power
How to cope with stress, know Ayurvedic remedy from Swami Ramdev
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Sunday, January 30, 2022
UP Election 2022: 'Contest from Azamgarh', Yogi Adityanath throws open challenge to Akhilesh at Chunav Manch
Chunav Manch 2022 | BJP is on backfoot, losers are joining party: Swami Prasad Maurya
Chunav Manch 2022 | BJP has done what could not be done in 15 years: Aparna Yadav
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: ECI to hold review meet on ban on physical rallies, roadshows
India TV opinion poll: Congress ahead in Punjab, Goa; tough task for BJP in U'khand, Manipur
Punjab polls: Channi to contest from 2 seats, Kejriwal says 'told you so'
India TV Opinion Poll Punjab: Cong likely to remain ahead in state but may fall short of majority
BJP created 'problems' for farmers, will be defeated in UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Hope MPs, political parties debate with open mind in Parliament, says PM Modi
Telangana: Minor runs car over people sitting on footpath in Karimnagar, four women died
Rains to lash northwest India from February 2; hailstorm likely over Punjab, Haryana, UP
MP: Several cows found dead near Bhopal; cowshed management booked
UAE Air Defense intercepts ballistic missile launched by Houthis
North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017; Japan, S Korea react
Covid 19: UK expands vaccines to at-risk 5 to 11-year-old kids
H-1B visa registrations for FY23 to start from March 1, say US officials
Tragedy strikes Las Vegas! 9 killed, 1 critically injured in vehicle crash
WI vs ENG: Jason Holder takes four wickets in four balls in 5th T20; seals series win for Windies
Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool sign Luis Diaz, Newcastle buy Bruno Guimaraes
Australian Open 2022: Nadal wins his 21st Grand Slam; beats Medvedev in 5 sets
Bigg Boss 15 winner is Tejasswi Prakash. Actress takes home Rs 40 lakh cash prize
Bigg Boss Ultimate Contestants List: 14 participants from BB Tamil join Kamal Hassan's show
Bigg Boss 15 Finale HIGHLIGHTS: Tejasswi Prakash lifts trophy, Pratik becomes first runner-up
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Nishant Bhat takes the briefcase, walks out with Rs 10 lakh | VIDEO
Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Parliament session to begin with President's address today
Budget Session 2022-23 to commence from today | Check full schedule
Opposition to raise farmers' issues, Pegasus matter in Budget Session of Parliament
Ahead of Union Budget 2022, here's all you need to know about its history, facts
FII's as sellers, expect market volatility to remain in coming Budget 2022
5 Smartphones for Lag-Free Mobile Gaming Experience
OTT consumers in India are frustrated because of so many options: Survey
PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile by Krafton, adds Lunar New Year Rewards for Players
Airtel partners with Google to enable affordable smartphone in Indian digital ecosystem
GST on smartphones should be lowered to 12% from 18%- ICEA
Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy make first appearance as Husband and Wife | PHOTOS
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Raqesh Bapat, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant & others arrive on sets
Mouni Roy looks resplendent as 'South Indian' bride, weds Suraj Nambiar | PICS
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha, Srinidhi Shetty: South actresses whose style game is on point
Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, celebs keep it fresh-faced and make-up free (IN PICS)
Lethal 'NeoCov' only 1 mutation away from infecting humans: Scientists
How did Omicron evolve? Scientists explore theories relating to origins of COVID variant
NeoCov: Doctors advise not to panic over new COVID19 variant
Study reveals COVID can remain active in some people for over 7 months
NeoCov: Is latest COVID variant found by Wuhan scientists deadliest of them all? Know what WHO said
Viral song Kacha Badam: All about the peanut seller from West Bengal who's got everybody grooving
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself. Netizens react
'How to murder a dosa': After fruit, 'matka' dosa leaves netizens bewildered; watch viral video
Shweta Tiwari Controversy: Netizens call actress 'shameful' for derogatory remark on God
Twitterati discuss rent rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and float funny memes