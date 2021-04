Today visit Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple

Today we are walking with you in Chhattisgarh. There is such a Shivling in Chhattisgarh whose recognition is similar to that of Jyotirlinga. Bhuteshwar Mahadev is an Ardhanarishvara natural Shivling present in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh. Which is situated in the dense forests of Gariaband, 90 km from the capital Raipur.