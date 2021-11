Published on: November 13, 2021 12:22 IST

Today, doing this work in Ravi Yoga will give success

Today is the tenth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha and it is Saturday. Dashami Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5.48 am tomorrow morning. Today, there will be Ravi Yoga, which will give success in all the works throughout the day.