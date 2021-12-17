Friday, December 17, 2021
     
Updated on: December 17, 2021 11:24 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know about crescent moon on fingernail

People who have a white mark like a crescent moon on the lower part of the fingernail of the ring finger will get respect in society. They will get great success in the field of education.
