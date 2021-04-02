Horoscope April 2: Aquarius sign will be lucky today, know astrological predictions about others
Rang Panchami 2021: Take THESE measures to complete every task
People whose name start with letters G will get financial benefit. Know about the letters
Recommended Video
Horoscope April 2: Aquarius sign will be lucky today, know astrological predictions about others
Rang Panchami 2021: Take THESE measures to complete every task
People whose name start with letters G will get financial benefit. Know about the letters
Today visit Matangeshwar temple of Lord Shiva
Top News
Assam: Four EC officials suspended after EVM found in BJP candidate's car, repoll ordered
India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months
Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed in Pulwama encounter
Mumbai Lockdown? Mayor says local trains, religious places may be closed again
Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised few days after testing COVID-19 positive
Tax raids at residence of MK Stalin’s daughter in Chennai, DMK alleges political vendetta
Latest News
Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine, says ''all well'
Ajay Devgn's look from RRR: Actor's never seen before strongest avatar leaves fan wanting for more
10 years of 2011 World Cup victory: Members of winning squad remember the historic moment
Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma send love to Dia Mirza on her pregnancy
UP police registered case against ambulance used by Mukhtar Ansari for court visit
Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised few days after testing COVID-19 positive
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Three terrorists killed
Assam Polls: EVMs allegedly found in BJP MLA's jeep, Priyanka Gandhi asks EC to take decisive action
India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
DGCI grants approval for clinical trials for third dose of Covaxin
Tax raids at residence of MK Stalin’s daughter in Chennai, DMK alleges political vendetta
Mumbai Lockdown? Mayor says local trains, religious places may be closed again
India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months
Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed in Pulwama encounter
Mamata vs Modi in Varanasi in 2024? TMC's tweet triggers speculation
Polling not disrupted at booth number 7 in West Bengal's Nandigram: Election Commission
Mamata cries cheating in Nandigram, raises questions over EC's 'silence'
Will Didi contest from another seat? PM Modi chides Mamata as Nandigram votes
80% voting in West Bengal, 73% in Assam in second phase, says EC
South Africa seizes USD 1.3 million from Gupta family-owned company’s bank account
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
Need for comprehensive, expert-led mechanism to expeditiously investigate COVID-19 origin: India
Imran Khan to chair key meeting on Pak-India relations today
Europe's vaccination program is 'unacceptably slow': WHO
Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine, says ''all well'
Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have immediately isolated myself'
Ajay Devgn Birthday: How Ishq actor found love in Kajol, journey from friends to life partners
Kapil Sharma Birthday:From working in PCO to comedy king;inspirational story of India's ace comedian
Ajay Devgn's look from RRR: Actor's never seen before strongest avatar leaves fan wanting for more
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: Expected specifications, price
Asus ROG announces Ultimate Boss Fight e-sports gaming event: How to register
Apple adds 2 new Siri voices to eliminate gender bias
Oppo F19 to launch in India on April 6: What to expect
Twitter users can now add stickers to Fleets: Here's how it works
NIIT buyback price fixed at Rs 240, offer opens on April 12
PNB extends validity of old cheque of OBC and United Bank of India by 3 months
Wipro buying Australian firm Ampion for Rs 858 crore
SBI outage: Online, App, YONO, UPI services down for maintenance activities
GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep, Farah Khan visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor| PICS
Rashami Desai looks like a breath of fresh air in her latest Instagram pictures
As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?
Mindful eating in times of work from home
Know about Multiple myeloma cancer, symptoms and treatment
Stop believing these coronavirus myths as India experiences fast-growing COVID second wave
COVID19: Pandemic stress, boredom linked to increased smoking
Gol gappe vs pani puri: Divided by name, united by craving, Desi Twitterati fight over street snack
What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Horoscope April 2: Aquarius sign will be lucky today, know astrological predictions about others
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband-wife at home
April Fools' Day 2021: Wishes, Jokes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses
Vastu Tips: These 10 things in the house make Goddess Lakshmi upset
Horoscope April 1: Cancerians to have monetary benefits, know about other zodiacs