April 5, 2021: Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash
Horoscope 5 April 2021: Luck will support Gemini, Aquarius people will get great success
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday 5 April, 2021
Recommended Video
April 5, 2021: Know today's auspicious time from Acharya Indu Prakash
Horoscope 5 April 2021: Luck will support Gemini, Aquarius people will get great success
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday 5 April, 2021
Sheetla Ashtami 2021: Know today's auspicious time for puja
Top News
India breaches 1-lakh daily COVID-19 case mark; highest single day spike since September
Amit Shah leaves for Chhattisgarh, to visit site of Naxal attack in Bijapur
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
COVID-19: Night curfew in Rajasthan from tonight; RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers
Magisterial probe of 2 poll related incidents in southern Assam
Morale of jawans high, anti-Naxal operation to go on: Baghel on Chhattisgarh Maoist attack
Latest News
EPL wrap: Tottenham cave in late again to frustrate Mourinho; United rally to win
Ram Setu: After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artists test COVID-19 positive
La Liga: Valencia 'forced to play' game after alleged racial insult; captain says unacceptable
Elavenil Valarivan part of 15-member Indian shooting contingent for Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19 surge: India breaches 1-lakh daily mark, 57K new cases in Maharashtra
JP Nadda, Jaya Bachchan to hold roadshows in Bengal today
Mukhtar Ansari to be shifted to UP jail from Punjab today
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday 5 April, 2021
Super 100 | Uddhav orders weekend lockdown in Maharashtra as Covid-19 cases surge
Amit Shah leaves for Chhattisgarh, to visit site of Naxal attack in Bijapur
India breaches 1-lakh daily COVID-19 case mark; highest single day spike since September
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ghaziabad authority issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines. Details
Nearly 70 students at IIT Jodhpur test positive for COVID-19 so far
Bengal polls: EC directs transfer of 3 police officers with immediate effect
Will attend oath-taking ceremony of BJP govt: PM Modi at Bengal rally, predicts party's victory
Abhishek Banerjee was receiving upto Rs 35 crore every month, claims alleged audio tape
BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls: Mamata Banerjee
Bengal polls: It is certain 'Didi' is losing Nandigram, says JP Nadda
One killed, two injured in triple shooting in US Virginia Beach
Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats
Uber to pay $1.1million to blind woman for refusing rides 14 times
Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida; state of emergency declared
First baby born in Spain with Covid-19 antibodies: Reports
Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at the age of 88
Kapil Sharma discloses son's name on Neeti Mohan's request, says 'we have named him Trishaan'
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, says will be 'back in action very soon'
Happy Easter 2021: Jennifer Winget to Shilpa Shetty celebs extend warm wishes
Govinda tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I am under home quarantine'
EPL wrap: Tottenham cave in late again to frustrate Mourinho; United rally to win
La Liga: Valencia 'forced to play' game after alleged racial insult; captain says unacceptable
IPL 2021 will go on as per schedule, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Elavenil Valarivan part of 15-member Indian shooting contingent for Tokyo Olympics
SA vs PAK, 2nd ODI | Fakhar Zaman's 193 goes in vain as South Africa level series
Google to soon block apps from accessing other apps on Android
Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 with WearOS launched: Check price, features
New Sony Xperia smartphone expected to launch on April 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a price cut
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: Expected specifications, price
Govt sanctions over Rs 25,000 cr under 'Stand-Up India'
SC order on interest waiver: PSU Banks may have to take Rs 2,000 cr hit
GST to be levied on underlying goods/services in gift vouchers, rules AAAR
SBI kick-starts 3rd edition of 'YONO Super Saving Days' from today | All you need to know
IndiGo launches door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi, Hyderabad
Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: 10 dreamy pictures which prove why she is the National Crush of India
PICS | Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar make for a stylish couple as they get papped at airport
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
COVID-19: DYK properly fitted multilayer masks can reduce particle transmission by 96%
B117 variant silently spread across 15 countries by mid-November 2020: Study
As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?
Mindful eating in times of work from home
Know about Multiple myeloma cancer, symptoms and treatment
Gol gappe vs pani puri: Divided by name, united by craving, Desi Twitterati fight over street snack
What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Horoscope April 5: Gemini people will be lucky today, know about other zodiac signs
Kashmir's two-day 'Tulip Festival' concludes with significant boom in tourists
Vastu Tips: Keep laughing Buddha at home to bring happiness and prosperity
Vastu tips: Here's how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases
This Easter try these unique recipes at your home to impress guests