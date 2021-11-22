Monday, November 22, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman awarded Vir Chakra
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Follow these Vastu measures before going to the interview

Astrology Videos

Updated on: November 22, 2021 10:19 IST

Follow these Vastu measures before going to the interview

While going for a job interview, keep a yellow handkerchief or any yellow cloth in the pocket or you can also keep two lumps of turmeric in the pocket.
Daily Horoscopes Bhavishyavani Acharya Indu Prakash

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News